REPORT: South Carolina Fires Basketball Coach Frank Martin

South Carolina has reportedly fired Frank Martin.

According to Jon Rothstein, the Gamecocks have parted ways with their head basketball coach, and that means there will be an immediate search to replace him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He ends his career at South Carolina with a record of 171-147.

Sources: South Carolina has parted ways with Frank Martin. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 14, 2022

It’s hard to believe that Martin left Kansas State for South Carolina nearly a decade ago. He was an outstanding coach with the Wildcats, and people thought was going to elevate Gamecocks basketball to a very high level.

He made the tournament with KSU four of his five seasons with the program. When he joined South Carolina, people had incredibly high expectations.

Yet, it never even came close to materializing at all. In 10 years with the Gamecocks, he made the tournament just once.

It’s honestly a miracle he managed to keep his job this long because the results haven’t been there at any point other than one year.

Will South Carolina find a coach who can make the program a winning one? If Frank Martin disappointed in such spectacular fashion, you have to wonder if anyone can succeed there.