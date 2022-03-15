Auburn Football Coach Bryan Harsin Rips Social Media, Calls It A ‘Sewer’

Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin isn’t a huge fan of social media.

Harsin was the victim of a lot of targeting on social media as he fought to keep his job a few weeks back, and while he’s staying in Auburn, nothing about the situation has made him a fan of what people say online. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“You know the truth, you know what’s being said is false, but that’s part of what social media brings. Sometimes there’s some positives to it. I talk to our players about it, there’s a lot of stuff on there, that’s just like a sewer that you have to be careful of. And like when this was over, the mob just moves on, they’re on to their next victim,” Harsin said during an appearance on “Next Round Live” when talking about his issues with social media, according to BroBible.

It’s hard to disagree with Harsin that social media can be a sewer. That’s a pretty PG way to describe the situation.

Social media is awful, and outside of people who use it for work or to catch up on the news, there’s no real need for it.

It’s not real, we shouldn’t pretend it’s real and we damn sure shouldn’t spend an ounce of our time caring about it.

The sad thing is that a lot of people treat social media like it’s not only real life, but that it should also dictate decisions.

Look no further than people, mostly young women, breaking their backs online for some Instagram likes. We all know that’s not your reality! Just be authentic and everything will be fine.

I agree 100% with Harsin that social media has some serious downsides, and we shouldn’t hide them. If you ever find yourself not being authentic, you’re doing something wrong!