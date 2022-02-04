Bryan Harsin Says Attacks On His ‘Character’ Are ‘Bullsh*t’

Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin wants people to believe everything is fine within the program.

A stunning report from Justin Hokanson, Harsin's job might be in serious trouble after going 6-7 during his first season with the program.

Well, he’s now fired back amid major chaos engulfing the team and fanbase.

A Major SEC Football Coach Reportedly Might Get Fired. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/E2Gjt9joP2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 4, 2022

“Any attack on my character is bullsh*t. None of that is who I am,” Harsin told ESPN in response to rumors and reports circulating about his job security.

He also told ESPN the following about the situation at Auburn:

This is where I want to be. This is what I want to do. That’s why I came here. I didn’t come here to fail. We’ve got to build something, and right now I feel like when you hear some of these things, that there’s a lot of things building against me. Certainly, I’m the right man for the job. There’s no doubt about it. No one is going to have a better plan than I do, but we’ve got to change some things. This place is not going to be a championship program until we change some things. You’ve got to let the head coach be the head coach and support him.

Well, nothing to see here, folks! Everything is fine within Auburn’s program. Harsin told us so! No need to look for any problems or ask any questions.

Auburn President Jay Gogue on Harsin: “There have been a lot of rumors and speculation about our football program. I just want you know we’re trying to separate fact from fiction. We’ll keep you posted and make the appropriate decision at the right time.” https://t.co/onrqnMzye3 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 4, 2022

I have no doubt he would be upfront and totally clear with fans, no matter what is going on. After all, he’s “the right man for the job.”

Can you sense my sarcasm? I hope so because I’m pouring it on about as thickly as I can.

Here’s what I’m comfortable saying: There’s been a concerted effort to ramp up pressure and make it untenable for Bryan Harsin to return for Year 2. And Harsin has provided plenty of ammo from coaching departures to transfer portal exodus. Situation moving fast. — John Talty (@JTalty) February 4, 2022

It’s not even football season and the SEC has already captivated the entire sports world again. How can you not love this sport?

It’s incredible on so many levels.

This week in the SEC: Monday: Auburn’s new OC resigns Tuesday: Lane Kiffin calls out Texas A&M’s recruiting Wednesday: Saban fires shot at Jimbo, and Jimbo fires back at Saban and Lane Thursday: Harsin’s future at Auburn kicks into overdrive. Bama’s DC gets a DUI Friday: ??? — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) February 4, 2022

I have no idea how this situation will end with Harsin and Auburn, but I can’t wait to find out!