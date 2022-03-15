DC Police Attempt To Block Biden-Critical Americans From Entering Capital For Second Straight Day

Police in Washington, D.C., blocked traffic for the second straight day Tuesday to prevent truckers from entering the city to protest COVID-19 restrictions.

Hundreds of vehicles in the “People’s Convoy” encountered major delays Monday as they attempted to drive through D.C. for the first time since the protests began around the Beltway last week. Police blocked exits from the Beltway into the city along a four-mile stretch between the Potomac River and Anacostia, according to The Washington Post.

Due to demonstration activity expected on highways in and around DC today, motorists should expect potential traffic delays. @DCPoliceDept is prepared to implement traffic control measures, including rolling road closures, as needed. Sign up for updates https://t.co/8ueQkqYD1v pic.twitter.com/dWPZl7QpNS — Alert DC (@AlertDC) March 15, 2022

The convoy applied for a permit to hold a two-week protest at the National Mall, but it was partially denied by the National Park Service, according to The Washington Post. After initially pledging they would not enter the city as a part of their demonstration and instead would drive laps around the Beltway, the truckers and their supporters opted Monday to drive through the city without blocking traffic or stopping inside.

Roadblocks were again set up by police Tuesday, causing further delays and frustration for commuters. (RELATED: Convoy Leader Announces They’re Staying In DC Area Until Demands Are Met)

“These rolling road closures are occurring in real-time as they are needed, and will be lifted as soon as they are no longer necessary,” D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management said in an alert Tuesday afternoon.

The convoy has been camped out in Hagerstown, Maryland, since March 4 after departing from Adelanto, California, Feb. 23, according to The Washington Post. The truckers and other drivers have been driving laps around the Beltway since arriving in Hagerstown and are requesting the federal government end the COVID-19 state of emergency. They’ve been met with support from some elected Republican officials.

Convoy members have expressed opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, mask mandates and other restrictions put in place on business and personal activity during the pandemic. They have said they want to hold politicians accountable for imposing those restrictions. Most pandemic-related mandates and restrictions across the country are no longer in place.