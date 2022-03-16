Broncos Coach Nathaniel Hackett Gets Super Excited About Russell Wilson, Says He’s Excited To Meet Ciara

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is a huge fan of Russell Wilson.

Denver sent shockwaves through the NFL when they traded for the superstar quarterback, and Wilson will now be tasked with returning the Broncos to glory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

To say Hackett is excited would be an understatement.

The Seahawks Trade Russell Wilson. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/XNQZRnLGV3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 9, 2022

While speaking to the media Wednesday, Hackett told the press, “Wow! Come on, you all! Russell Wilson! Holy sh*t!”

Coach Hackett is all of us in #BroncosCountry 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hTu6eybFyF — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 16, 2022

It got better from there. He also said he’s super excited to meet Wilson’s famous wife Ciara, who is an outstanding singer.

Nathaniel Hackett, a pop music aficionado, said he might’ve been more excited to meet Russell Wilson’s wife @ciara. Lol. @KOAColorado #Broncos — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) March 16, 2022

Do we think people are excited in Denver for Wilson to start slinging the ball around or do we think people are excited?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denver Broncos (@broncos)

I think the answer to that question is a very obvious yes. I mean, the coach looked like a giddy child during the press conference.

As a football fan and as a fan of Russell Wilson, that’s the kind of energy you want to see out of coaches. It’s clear that Hackett has big plans for the star quarterback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denver Broncos (@broncos)

The question now is whether or not Wilson will live up to the hype. I certainly wouldn’t want to bet against him!