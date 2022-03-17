Medal Of Honor Winner Edward Byers Talks About Fighting The Taliban In Hand-To-Hand Combat During Hostage Rescue Mission

Retired Navy SEAL Edward Byers is an American hero, and his story is downright incredible.

Byers was awarded the Medal of Honor for the 2012 rescue of Dr. Dilip Joseph in Afghanistan, and in a recent video from the American Veterans Center, the former SEAL broke down engaging in hand-to-hand combat during the mission. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

“I made the decision to shoot the person I was on top of,” Byers explained in the video when talking about moving from one bad guy to the next to protect Joseph. After making those shots, he pinned another Taliban fighter to a wall by the throat until another SEAL shot the enemy.

You can listen to him break the whole situation down below. It’s wild.

I hope people realize just how lucky we are as Americans to have guys like Byers, who served in Seal Team 6, on our side.

I’ve had the opportunity to interview a lot of Tier One operators, and they’re truly salt of the Earth kind of people.

They’re absurdly smart, brave and incredibly badass.

Byers is just one of the many warriors who serve in these secretive units protecting Americans from the darkest and most evil people on the planet.

The fact he engaged multiple Taliban fighters in close quarters and hand-to-hand combat is all the proof you need that you don’t want to mess with a guy like him.

The bad guys found that out firsthand in 2012!

God bless Byers for his service and his heroic actions to save Dr. Dilip Joseph.