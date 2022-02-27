Robert Keller Says Things Rarely ‘Go As Planned’ Once Bullets Start Flying In Combat

Things rarely go fully according to plan in combat once the bullets start flying.

I recently spoke with the former Delta Force operator about a ton of different subjects, and at one point, I had to ask him how often things go according to plan in combat. It sounds like operators need to stay flexible in the field.

“Once the first rounds f**king crack off, it doesn’t go to sh*t, but it doesn’t go as planned,” Keller explained when talking about being flexible in the field.

He added that it’s important to know when it’s time to audible on target. You can watch his full comments below.

Guys like Bob Keller are truly incredible to me. He talks about being in combat and being flexible under fire like I talk about football or getting another beer from the fridge.

He’s so casual about it, and it doesn’t get much more badass than that.

“Nobody is ever scared to f**king die.” What happens when special forces commandos get pinned down by machine gun fire? They start laughing at each other. Enjoy this epic story from former Delta Force operator Robert Keller. pic.twitter.com/zUltfcUvbl — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 25, 2022

If you haven’t seen the entire interview, I can’t recommend it enough. He’s a hell of a dude, and we should all be thankful we have guys like him on our side.