Baker Mayfield Asks The Browns To Trade Him

Baker Mayfield’s relationship with the Cleveland Browns continues to deteriorate.

The Browns publicly pursued and missed out on landing Deshaun Watson, and the Oklahoma Heisman winner thinks the relationship is now beyond saving. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he wants out of Cleveland.

Baker Mayfield’s Job Security With The Cleveland Browns Gets A Huge Update https://t.co/IlHcxBByrW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 17, 2022

“It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on. The relationship is too far gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on,” Mayfield told ESPN.

Baker Mayfield just told ESPN: “It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on. The relationship is too far fine to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

*”too far gone.” Not fine, gone. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

However, the Browns apparently have no interest in trading Mayfield. According to Mike Garafolo, the franchise wasted no time before making it clear to the quarterback that his trade request won’t be entertained.

And the #Browns, I’m told, said no to Baker Mayfield’s trade request. They do not plan to honor it. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2022

Embrace the chaos, folks! I told you all that the situation between the two sides wasn’t going to improve, and Mayfield now wants to play for a different team.

I’d like to say I’m surprised, but we all know that I’m not! Mayfield’s attitude is notoriously bad, and he clearly didn’t take well to the Browns looking at different quarterback options.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield)

You know whose fault it is that the Browns need a new quarterback? You guessed it! It’s Baker Mayfield’s! If he was a better passer, Cleveland wouldn’t be looking at different options.

Now, he wants to be traded the hell out of Cleveland, and the team is saying no.

‘Adult’: Baker Mayfield Gets Roasted In Brutal Fashion https://t.co/pkevadBQuT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 17, 2022

Buckle up because I have a strong feeling this situation is going to get a hell of a lot crazier before it gets better.