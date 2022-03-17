REPORT: Browns Don’t Get Deshaun Watson, Cleveland ‘Still Views Baker Mayfield’ As The Team’s QB

The drama engulfing the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield has taken another turn!

The Browns were actively involved in trying to land Deshaun Watson, but it sounds like that option is no longer on the table.

‘Adult’: Baker Mayfield Gets Roasted In Brutal Fashion https://t.co/pkevadBQuT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 17, 2022

According to Mike Garafolo, the Texans have told Cleveland it’s not happening, and the franchise “still views Baker Mayfield as their quarterback going forward.”

The #Browns have been informed they’re out of the running for Deshaun Watson, a source says. The team still views Baker Mayfield as their quarterback going forward. They told Mayfield’s agents at the Combine they’d only explore top-tier QBs such as Watson. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2022

This situation between Mayfield and the Browns almost seems beyond saving. I’m not sure how you publicly pursue Deshaun Watson, Mayfield releases what seems like a goodbye statement and then everyone just comes back together as friends.

I’m not an expert, but I’m pretty sure that’s not how life works. In fact, I know that’s not how life works.

Baker Mayfield Releases Statement Amid Trade Rumors. Is His Career With The Browns Over? https://t.co/ToQ2M2yHtS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 17, 2022

Even though I’m not a fan of Mayfield, there’s no doubt he has every right to feel like the team abandoned him. Again, they very publicly went after Watson, and failed to land him.

That means they’re still stuck with Mayfield, and the QB is probably not happy at all.

We’ll have to see how it all ends in Cleveland, but something tells me a divorce between the two sides is still imminent.