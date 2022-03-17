Editorial

REPORT: Browns Don’t Get Deshaun Watson, Cleveland ‘Still Views Baker Mayfield’ As The Team’s QB

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The drama engulfing the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield has taken another turn!

The Browns were actively involved in trying to land Deshaun Watson, but it sounds like that option is no longer on the table. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Mike Garafolo, the Texans have told Cleveland it’s not happening, and the franchise “still views Baker Mayfield as their quarterback going forward.”

This situation between Mayfield and the Browns almost seems beyond saving. I’m not sure how you publicly pursue Deshaun Watson, Mayfield releases what seems like a goodbye statement and then everyone just comes back together as friends.

I’m not an expert, but I’m pretty sure that’s not how life works. In fact, I know that’s not how life works.

Even though I’m not a fan of Mayfield, there’s no doubt he has every right to feel like the team abandoned him. Again, they very publicly went after Watson, and failed to land him.

That means they’re still stuck with Mayfield, and the QB is probably not happy at all.

 

We’ll have to see how it all ends in Cleveland, but something tells me a divorce between the two sides is still imminent.