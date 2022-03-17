REPORT: The Browns Want An ‘Adult’ At Quarterback Instead Of Baker Mayfield

It sounds like the Cleveland Browns have had enough of Baker Mayfield’s antics.

It’s not a secret at all that Cleveland is openly searching for a new option at quarterback, and the Browns are in the mix to land Deshaun Watson from the Texans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What is their problem with Mayfield? According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Mayfield might just be too immature.

The Browns Reportedly Might Make A Huge Decision About Baker Mayfield. Will Fans Be Very Upset? https://t.co/xPKYcBytNh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 14, 2022

“Things have changed and they want what they consider an adult at [quarterback], and that Baker Mayfield is probably going to be moved,” Mortensen said during an appearance on ESPN when talking about what he’s heard about the situation.

You can watch his full comments below.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen says Baker Mayfield and the Browns are breaking up because the Browns want an “adult” at QB pic.twitter.com/cXPIOKNklr — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 16, 2022

What’s absolutely mind-blowing about this comment from Mortensen is that Mayfield is already 26-years-old. For some reason, I just assumed he was much older.

I guess that’s what happens when you constantly behave like an outraged teenager always looking to argue.

Baker Mayfield Releases Statement Amid Trade Rumors. Is His Career With The Browns Over? https://t.co/ToQ2M2yHtS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 17, 2022

That attitude might be tolerated in the NFL for a little bit, but you damn sure better be winning at a high level. There are countless examples of drama queens and divas being tolerated when things are going well.

The same can’t be said for when things are going poorly. Well, the Browns aren’t winning at the level the team should be, and somebody has to answer for that.

Clearly, the team has identified Mayfield as a main problem.

After some conversations, even if the Cleveland Browns are not able to land QB Deshaun Watson, the sense I get is Baker Mayfield will still consider other options. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 16, 2022

It should be interesting to see where Mayfield plays in 2022, but Browns fans should certainly start preparing for him to not be in Cleveland.