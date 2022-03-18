Former Boxing Star Wladimir Klitschko Talks About The War In Ukraine, Calls It ‘A Crime Against Humanity’

Former boxing superstar Wladimir Klitschko had some blunt comments about the war in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military and citizens have been fighting like absolute hell to repel the Russian invasion ever since Putin’s forces crossed the border, and it’s been absolutely brutal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wladimir, whose brother Vitali is the mayor of Kyiv, spoke with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo about the situation on the ground, and he painted a very dark picture.

“What I’ve learned in the sport is one thing, obviously there might be some parallels…strong belief in themselves. But I know that in sport, there are rules, and honestly, the war has no rules,” the former boxing sensation, who is participating in Ukraine’s defense, explained.

“This war is a crime against humanity. This war is aiming not at the infrastructure or military bases as it was said, it’s aiming at the civilians,” he further added.

When talking about Ukraine’s efforts to slow the advancing the invasion, he told Bartiromo, “I think there was a miscalculation from the Russian government, they decided to start this war. They were thinking they’re going to conquer us in two or three days, blitzkrieg, so to speak. It didn’t happen.”

As I’ve said far too many times to count, war is absolute hell, and I can’t even begin to imagine what it’s like being in Ukraine right now.

Russia is trying to bring hell down on Ukrainians across the country, and people are doing everything they can do fight back.

It’s a harrowing situation, and the Klitschko brothers are both stepping up to the plate.

Let’s hope the good people of Ukraine are able to hold out for as long as possible. The freedom-loving people of the world are with them!