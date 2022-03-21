REPORT: Jameis Winston Re-Signs With The Saints

Jameis Winston is reportedly sticking with the New Orleans Saints.

According to Tom Pelissero, the former first overall pick has agreed to a two-year deal with the Saints with a base value of $28 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’ll get $21 million guaranteed in the deal.

The #Saints are re-signing QB Jameis Winston to a two-year deal with a base value of $28 million, including $21M guaranteed, sources tell me and @RapSheet. So after missing out on Deshaun Watson, New Orleans turns to an old friend at QB. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 21, 2022

All things considered, this was a great decision for all parties involved. The Saints missed out on landing Deshaun Watson, there isn’t a bona fide star in the draft and Winston makes the most sense to win right away.

Granted, the Saints aren’t really built to win immediately, but Winston is the best option on the table.

Furthermore, re-signing Winston doesn’t mean the Saints can’t take a guy in the draft. It’s only a two-year deal.

The Saints could easily target a QB at some point and just stash him on the bench for the foreseeable future. Given the fact Winston’s deal doesn’t break the bank, there are plenty of different scenarios that could play out.

It should be interesting to see how Winston plays over the next two seasons, but at least he’s getting paid!