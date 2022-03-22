Pete Carroll Thinks The Seahawks Can Win The Super Bowl With Drew Lock At QB

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has high hopes for Drew Lock.

The Seahawks acquired Lock when they traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos, and most people see him as nothing more than a glorified placeholder until a long term solution can be found.

Well, Carroll thinks he can win the Lombardi Trophy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks)

“If he plays like he did early on, I think we’ve got a shot. You go back to his first year when he was balling as a rookie, when he was 4-1, his third-down numbers were terrific. Taking care of the football really well…We think he’s still that guy and so we’ll see,” Carroll said when asked about potentially winning the Super Bowl with Lock under center, according to Seattle Times.

I hate to break it to Pete Carroll, but there’s no shot in hell that the Seahawks can win a Super Bowl with Lock at quarterback.

It’s just not going to happen, and I say that as someone who actually thinks Lock is better than people realize.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Lock (@drewlock23)

However, quarterbacks who aren’t able to successfully run Teddy Bridgewater off the field to secure the starting spot don’t win the Lombardi Trophy.

Lock is a fringe starter at best right now, and over the past two seasons, he has 18 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions. How can anyone look at those numbers and walk away impressed?

Even during his rookie campaign, he only threw seven touchdowns to three interceptions.

Seattle would be fools if Drew Lock doesn’t start for them. pic.twitter.com/vZXKht8Dud — Hittingpaydirt (@hittingpaydirt) March 21, 2022

We’ll see how it all shakes out in Seattle, but Carroll might want to curb expectations a bit.