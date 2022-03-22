‘Both These Tweets Are True’: Will Twitter ‘Lock’ Tucker Up Now?

Fox News host and Daily Caller cofounder Tucker Carlson is fighting back against Big Tech tyranny by reposting Tweets from the Babylon Bee and Turning Point USA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk, both of which contain factual information on transgender Assistant Health Secretary and “Woman of The Year” Rachel Levine.

“But wait. Both these tweets are true,” Carlson posted to Twitter on Tuesday morning, along with screenshots of Twitter’s messages to the Babylon Bee and Kirk in which the social media platform claims that the users engaged in “hateful conduct.”

But wait. Both these tweets are true. pic.twitter.com/5ollFRUUJO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 22, 2022

The Babylon Bee’s Twitter account was locked over the weekend after the outlet posted a satirical story entitled “The Babylon Bee’s Man Of The Year Is Rachel Levine.” Twitter determined that the story violated its “hateful conduct” policy, presumably because the account used the word “Man” in the same sentence with Levine.

However, Twitter’s “hateful conduct” policy stipulates that users cannot “promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people” because of their “gender” or “gender identity,” which the Babylon Bee did not do. Rachel Levine was technically awarded the Babylon Bee’s “Man of the Year” award, one of the outlet’s highest honors that almost anyone else would be proud to receive. Anyone can receive the award, regardless of their biological gender, one assumes. The Bee does not discriminate, unlike Twitter.

Twitter informed Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon that the account would be allowed back online once the Tweet was deleted. “We’re not deleting anything. Truth is not hate speech. If the cost of telling the truth is the loss of our Twitter account, then so be it,” Dillon posted to his personal Twitter account, essentially defending Levine’s right to the award. (RELATED: ‘Don’t Believe Facts Are Hate Speech’: Babylon Bee CEO Doubles Down On Rachel Levine Tweet)

Kirk’s account was suspended on March 15 after he wrote, “Richard Levine spent 54 years of his life as a man. He had a wife and a family. He ‘transitioned’ to being a woman in 2011, Joe Biden appointed Levine to be a 4-Star Admiral and now USA Today has named ‘Rachel’ Levine as a ‘Woman of the Year’ Where are the feminists?”

Again, Carlson correctly noted that there are no technical inaccuracies in Kirk’s Tweet, yet the platform claimed it violated their “hateful conduct” policy. Kirk subsequently deleted the Tweet in order to regain access to his account, according to The Post Millennial. “Everything I said was precisely accurate,” Kirk told the outlet. “And yet, Twitter still suspended my account. That should terrify every American, even those who disagree with me. What they want is submission. They have become the enemy of the truth.”