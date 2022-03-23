Photos Reportedly Show Border Patrol Releasing Migrants Into Texas Towns

Newly released images reportedly show U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents releasing migrants into south Texas towns.

The photos show CBP agents releasing migrants into the towns of Uvalde and Carrizo Springs, according to Washington Examiner reporter Anna Giaritelli. Republican Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales first shared the photos Wednesday on Twitter and said that CBP facilities “in the area” are “over capacity.”

NEW: Photos show Border Patrol releasing adults in its custody directly into the Texas towns of Carrizo Springs and Uvalde. Rep. Tony Gonzales, who shared the photos Wednesday, said BP “facilities in the area [are] over capacity,” prompting the releases. @TonyGonzales4TX pic.twitter.com/kqlhB4lIw6 — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) March 23, 2022

“This morning, with facilities in the area over capacity, Border Patrol was forced to release a group of migrants into the city of Uvalde. The neighboring town of Carrizo Springs has had to do the same. This is the consequence of a broken immigration system and failed policies,” he said.

This morning, with facilities in the area over capacity, Border Patrol was forced to release a group of migrants into the city of Uvalde. The neighboring town of Carrizo Springs has had to do the same. This is the consequence of a broken immigration system and failed policies. pic.twitter.com/MuJanr7c5E — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) March 23, 2022

Officials in Uvalde had notified Gonzales that the facilities in the area were overcrowded, forcing agents to release migrants, Fox News reported.

The city of Carrizo Springs said Tuesday that the federal government had instructed Border Patrol agents to release migrants due to a facility in the Eagle Pass area “having no vacancy.”

CBP data shows that the Del Rio Sector saw 53,991 single adult encounters in the 2021 fiscal year, which is a 338% increase compared to the 2020 fiscal year.

