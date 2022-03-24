‘They Can’t Answer’: Matt Walsh Says Gender Ideology ‘Collapses Under The Slightest Bit Of Pressure’

Podcast host Matt Walsh said Thursday that those preaching gender ideology “can’t answer” basic questions on “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Walsh released a teaser trailer for his upcoming documentary, “What Is A Woman,” where the host questioned people internationally on the definition of a woman. He told host Jesse Watters he learned that gender ideology” quickly “collapses” among those preaching it.

“What we discovered is gender ideology, even though it’s taken over society and has become totally ubiquitous, it collapses under the slightest bit of pressure,” Walsh said. “A couple of basic questions and it crumbles right in front of you.”

WATCH:

Walsh said people gave a “non-answer” to the basic questions surrounding gender ideology, despite pushing the ideology and “making it their life’s calling.” Though many claim sex and gender are separate, he said people cannot distinguish the difference between sex and gender.

“They can’t answer. They can make the claim, they can make the assertion, but they can’t explain it,” he continued. “Just like they can say ‘trans women are women.’ Well, what does that mean? What exactly is a woman? They can’t answer that either. It all just completely falls apart and all you have to do is just have a slight bit of skepticism and this whole house of cards totally crumbles to the ground.” (RELATED: Sen. Cruz Presses Judge Jackson On Whether He Can Identify As A ‘Woman’ Or ‘Asian Man’)

Watters proceeded to ask Walsh to define a woman, to which he answered “a woman is an adult, human female.”

The transgender movement has led basic biological definitions to come into question in recent years. Walsh, a leading critic of gender ideology, asked a “non-binary” couple on the definition of a woman during a January appearance on Dr. Phil.

“What is a woman? Can you tell me what a woman is?” Walsh asked. One of the guests, Addison, called the word “an umbrella term” since everyone defines their gender identity differently.

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson declined to define the term when pressed by Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn at her Tuesday confirmation hearing.