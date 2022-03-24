Viral Video Reportedly Shows American Fighters In Ukraine

A viral video blowing up on Twitter reportedly shows armed Americans fighting in Ukraine against the Russians.

According to the news agency NEXTA, the video shows multiple armed Americans fighting somewhere near Kyiv. The men are all wearing camo combat gear and clearly armed with rifles as a fire rages in the background. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A man is also clearly speaking English talking about how a couple men were shot during an exchange. Seeing as how President Biden has ruled out American troops on the ground, these would have to be American volunteers. You can watch the crazy video below.

#American volunteers on the battlefield in the #Kyiv region They liberated the village, which had been under #Russian occupation for almost a month. pic.twitter.com/Lh67gAiI2c — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 24, 2022

Another day goes by and we have another video of absolutely insane stuff going down in Ukraine. At this point, you’d have to be living with your head in the sand to be surprised by what’s going on over there.

We’ve seen drone strikes, helicopters get taken down, gun battles and much more. Now, we reportedly have a video of Americans on the ground putting in work.

At this point, I’m not sure there’s anything that could happen in Ukraine that would surprise me. Fighting a war is absolute hell, and the Ukrainians are doing everything possible to bleed the Russians dry.

According to NEXTA, there are now multiple Americans geared up, carrying weapons and helping to carry out attacks on the Russian invaders.

I’m sure Putin can’t be happy about that!

