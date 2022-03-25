Kid Rock Releases His New Album ‘Bad Reputation’

Kid Rock’s new album “Bad Reputation” is pretty solid.

The highly-anticipated album from the legendary rock star dropped this week, and it's just a ton of fun music start to finish.

I cranked through the entire album while working out this morning, and it didn’t disappoint at all.

‘F**k’: Kid Rock Drops The Mic When Tucker Carlson Asks Why He Can’t Be Canceled https://t.co/vjbdNX1nSG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 23, 2022

Kid Rock fans have come to expect music that is in your face and meant to have a good time. We’re not listening to it because we expect him to win Grammys. Who the hell cares about that?

We’re listening to it because we want to get down and have a good time. “Bad Reputation” has no problem getting the job done.

Kid Rock obliterated cancel culture during a talk with Tucker Carlson, and we should all support him. The pro-cancel culture clowns have no real power. Ignore them, keep crushing life and they’ll continue to live an existence of complete misery. pic.twitter.com/PhJyCBCag9 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 22, 2022

Whether it’s “Cold Beer,” “Ala-F**kin-Bama” or any other song, the entire album is just a great time. And yes, he does sing “F**k Fauci” on his song “We the People.”

Do I expect “Bad Reputation” to win any major awards? No, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. That nonsense means nothing to me.

There’s nothing more pretentious than entertainment awards. I’m here for a good time. I’m not here for a classy time.

Kid Rock Sings ‘F**k Fauci’ On New Hit Song https://t.co/jFZ0zuoXJc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 26, 2022

So, if you’re looking for a fun time and good music you can drink some beer to, look no further than Kid Rock’s new album “Bad Reputation.” It’s a hell of an outlaw time.