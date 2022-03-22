Kid Rock Says ‘F**k Fauci’ During Interview With Tucker Carlson

Kid Rock isn’t a fan of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

During an interview that aired Monday night with Tucker Carlson, who was my first ever boss after college, the Fox News star asked the rock musician what he thinks of the man who became the face of COVID-19. His answer was just as blunt as you'd expect.

“F**k Fauci,” Kid Rock responded. You can watch the clip below.

As Tucker pointed out, Kid Rock is certainly not the only person out there who feels that way about Dr. Fauci. As the pandemic dragged on, he seemed to become less and less popular with people.

It turns out people don’t like living under restrictions and mask rules indefinitely. That’s a great way to upset people.

Whether you agree with Kid Rock or not, his honesty and bluntness is why people are such big fans of him. He’s never afraid to say what he’s thinking.

In fact, speaking his mind is more or less a huge part of Kid Rock’s brand. As he also told Tucker, he can’t be canceled, and that’s a spirit we should all aim to have.

