Kid Rock Sings ‘F**k Fauci’ In His New Song ‘We The People’

Kid Rock has released a new song, and he didn’t hold back at all.

In his new song “We the People,” the legendary rock star says “F**k Fauci,” and also goes after President Joe Biden with “Let’s Go Brandon” lyrics. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to the rising hit song below and decide for yourself what you think!

What do we think the reaction is going to be to “We the People” around the country? Something tells me a lot of people are going to blast it and a lot of people are going to hate it.

I can promise you the pro-fear porn side is not going to like the rock sensation shouting “F**k Fauci” in a very popular song.

For those of you wondering about just how popular Kid Rock’s latest song already is, “We the People” is already closing in on a million views on YouTube since coming out Monday.

People are loving his music, and that means the outrage will be just as fierce! Welcome to life in America in 2022!

Let us know your thoughts on Kid Rock’s new banger in the comments below!