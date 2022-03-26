Rep. Jeff Fortenberry Resigns Following Felony Conviction

Republican Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry resigned Saturday after his recent conviction for lying to federal investigators and falsification of campaign documents.

Fortenberry stated his intent to resign from his position effective March 31, according to the Associated Press. (RELATED: GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry Convicted Of Lying To Feds, Faces Up To 15 Years In Prison)

“It has been my honor to serve with you in the United States House of Representatives. Due to the difficulties of my current circumstances, I can no longer effectively serve,” Fortenberry stated in his letter of resignation.

BREAKING: Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska has resigned from office after a California jury convicted him of lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign donation from a foreign national. https://t.co/SzpcE6jMS8

— The Associated Press (@AP) March 26, 2022

Fortenberry’s announcement followed mounting pressure from political leaders in Nebraska and Washington, D.C., to step down from his position after his conviction.

Fortenberry was convicted on Thursday after being charged with two counts of making false statements to federal investigators and one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts after lying to authorities in two separate interviews about an illegal $30,000 contribution made to his campaign by an unknown foreign billionaire, according to the AP.

A special election to replace Fortenberry will likely be held prior to November’s midterms, the outlet continued. Republican State Sen. Mike Flood, who launched a primary challenge to Fortenberry in January, will likely be the party’s nominee to represent Nebraska’s first district in the next Congress.

Fortenberry is set to be sentenced on June 28.