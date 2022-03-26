REPORT: Panthers Receiver Shi Smith Arrested On Gun And Drug Charges

Carolina Panthers receiver Shi Smith has reportedly been arrested.

According to TMZ, Smith was arrested Friday in South Carolina on charges of unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of narcotics and speeding after a traffic stop was conducted. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Smith eventually posted bond and was released, according to the same report. He’ll be back in court in June. You can see his mugshot below.

Panthers receiver Shi Smith was arrested on Friday for gun and drug charges after he was pulled over for speeding in South Carolina. https://t.co/VLzZDLNUzU — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 25, 2022

As I always say, Smith has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. That’s our system here and we should all be thankful.

Former Gamecock, current Carolina Panther Shi Smith has been arrested in Union County for the unlawful carrying of a handgun and drug possession. — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) March 25, 2022

Having said that, this is obviously serious. Whenever you get arrested on gun and drug charges, you’re in some hot water if found guilty.

The speeding charge means absolutely nothing in the big picture. Those get handed out like candy. It’s the other charges he needs to be worried about.

Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened and deal with it accordingly. If Smith is guilty, he needs to learn to make much better decisions, especially as a pro athlete.