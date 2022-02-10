REPORT: Former NFL Player Greg Robinson Arrested On Drug Charges

Former NFL player Greg Robinson is reportedly in trouble with the law.

According to TMZ, the second overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft was arrested in Louisiana after he was allegedly found with more than $120,000 worth of drugs. After searching his vehicle, police also searched his properties in the area. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former Cleveland Browns player was arrested on several charges, including felony possession with intent to distribute cocaine and felony possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, according to the same TMZ report.

ICYMI, cops found $120,000 worth of illegal drugs in Robinson’s possession. https://t.co/54Jo76LEVV — TMZ (@TMZ) February 10, 2022

As always, Robinson has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our standard here, and that’s a good thing.

Having said that, Robinson might want to find himself a solid attorney because he’s going to need it.

According to TMZ, police allegedly found “crystal meth, cocaine, weed” while searching his properties following the search of his vehicle, according to TMZ.

The authorities do not look kindly on allegedly possessing crystal meth. The weed might not be the biggest deal, but the harder drugs are going to raise some serious issues.

We’ll see how it all shakes out with the former Browns player, but it certainly seems like he’s in a serious amount of trouble.