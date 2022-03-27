Zendaya Brings Together the Hottest 2022 Trends At The Oscars

25-year-old Euphoria star Zendaya brought together the hottest trends of 2022 Sunday evening to the 94th Academy Awards.

Attending in support of best picture nominee ‘Dune’, the star’s look mastered the art of embodying poise and elegance in apparel that drew attention for its novelty.

The actress paired an extremely cropped satin button down top with a high-waisted sequin skirt topped off with an extensive set of white gold bangles.

While sequins have never been absent from red carpet moments, they have picked up steam this year as a staple for Fall/Winter 2022. Most notably, they were a prominent feature in the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2022 collection runway show featuring prominent models Caroline Trentini and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid. (RELATED: Bella Hadid Admits to Plastic Surgery as a Teenager)

Zendaya combined this sequin trend with a cropped white button down. While the fabric of the top looks satin in keeping with the elegance of the red carpet, the casual feel to the cut is reminiscent of the star’s role as MJ in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

The top combines the preppy button-up look with a sexier edge with the crop. This is also a top 2022 trend as it was a staple feature of the Miu Miu 2022 collection.

The white gold bangles on both Zendaya’s wrists and matching necklace are from Bulgari in a collection set to debut in May, according to Town & Country