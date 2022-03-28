Editorial

REPORT: Antonio Brown Threatens To Expose Cydney Christine If She Doesn’t Pay Him $5,000

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida.

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Antonio Brown is back in the news for all the wrong reasons.

According to BroBible, the former NFL receiver allegedly threatened to expose Cydney Christine if she didn’t pay him $5,000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former Bucs player posted a screenshot of the exchange on his Instagram story. You can see it here.

It’s not clear what the context is here for demanding money from someone in this fashion seems like a very foolish thing to do.

Furthermore, texting a woman “Send my money b*tch. 5k or u be exposed” and sharing it to your Instagram story is beyond stupid.

It honestly just makes you wonder what the hell is wrong with AB. If someone owes you money, you handle it behind closed doors or in court.

You don’t air a woman out on social media and call her a “b*tch” and threaten to expose her. What does that even mean? What does it mean to expose someone in this context?

It doesn’t add up at all.

 

Brown needs to grow up and he needs to grow up quickly. His shtick is getting very old.