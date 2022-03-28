REPORT: Antonio Brown Threatens To Expose Cydney Christine If She Doesn’t Pay Him $5,000

Antonio Brown is back in the news for all the wrong reasons.

According to BroBible, the former NFL receiver allegedly threatened to expose Cydney Christine if she didn't pay him $5,000.

The former Bucs player posted a screenshot of the exchange on his Instagram story. You can see it here.

It’s not clear what the context is here for demanding money from someone in this fashion seems like a very foolish thing to do.

Furthermore, texting a woman “Send my money b*tch. 5k or u be exposed” and sharing it to your Instagram story is beyond stupid.

It honestly just makes you wonder what the hell is wrong with AB. If someone owes you money, you handle it behind closed doors or in court.

You don’t air a woman out on social media and call her a “b*tch” and threaten to expose her. What does that even mean? What does it mean to expose someone in this context?

It doesn’t add up at all.

Brown needs to grow up and he needs to grow up quickly. His shtick is getting very old.