Trump Calls On Putin To Release Details On Hunter Biden

Former President Donald Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to disclose information on Hunter Biden’s reported business dealings with Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina.

A 2020 Senate report alleged that Baturina, the richest woman in Russia, paid $3.5 million to Biden’s firm, Rosemont Seneca Thornton, on February 14, 2014. She sent an additional $241,797 to the company’s bank account from May-December 2015, according to the report.

“Why did the mayor of Moscow’s wife give the Biden’s—both of them—three and a half million dollars? That’s a lot of money. She gave him $3.5 million so now I think Putin would know the answer to that,” Trump told Just The News in an exclusive interview. “I think he should release it. I think we should know that answer.”

“Why did the Mayor of Moscow’s wife give the Bidens, both of them, three-and-a-half million dollars?” Join @JSolomonReports and @AmandaHead tonight at 6pm ET for their exclusive live interview with President #DonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/vJM0YNIGvW — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) March 29, 2022

A grand jury in Delaware is in the midst of an investigation of possible tax violations, money laundering and foreign lobbying. The New York Times recently reported the authenticity of his abandoned laptop that contained “a cache of files” with a Code ID of a receipt linked to transnational money laundering investigations. (RELATED: ‘We’re Done Here’: Psaki Hits Back At Reporter Pressing Her On Hunter Biden’s Business Dealings With Russian Oligarch)

Reports linked some of Biden’s business dealings to Ukrainian oligarch Nikolai Zlochevsky, the owner of the Burisma Holdings gas company, where the president’s son held a position on the company’s board of directors. Biden, along with business partner Devon Archer, were paid nearly $80,000 a year.

“Now you won’t get an answer from Ukraine,” Trump continued.”How is it that the mayor of Moscow, his wife gave the Biden family three and a half million dollars? I think Putin now would be willing to probably give that answer. I’m sure he knows.”

The former president said he treated Putin “more severely” than the Biden administration by blocking his NordStream 2 natural gas pipeline, imposing sanctions on Russia and upgrading the NATO arsenal, Just the News reported.

“I’m the one that blocked it. I terminated it,” the former president said. “They weren’t gonna have it. Then he [President Joe Biden] opened it. And then they say, ‘He’s so nice to Russia.’ I’m the one that put the biggest sanctions on Russia.”

Trump previously asked the Russian government to obtain and release emails from the private email server of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton used when she served as Secretary of State, Politico reported. He also allegedly withheld aid from Ukraine until President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced investigations on the Bidens and other Democrats.