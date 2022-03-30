The Browns Says The Team Isn’t In A Rush To Decide On Baker Mayfield’s Future

The Cleveland Browns aren’t in a hurry to make a decision about what to do with Baker Mayfield.

The Browns traded for star passer Deshaun Watson, and it appeared to be the final nail in the coffin of Mayfield’s time with the Browns. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it sounds like the team is still evaluating all the options on the table.

Massive Quarterback Trade Sends Shockwaves Through The NFL https://t.co/siKo42XEN9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 19, 2022

“I wouldn’t say we have a specific timetable for the QB room. Baker is a professional, he’s under contract, and we have the [cap] flexibility whether he’s on the roster or not. So we don’t really feel pressed to rush into anything that’s suboptimal,” GM Andrew Berry said, according to ProFootballTalk (via the Athletic).

He further added, “The reality of it is, quarterbacks are valuable. Baker’s a good player and you can’t have enough good players on your roster. We’ve already planned to make it work and we’ll just see how the next few weeks ago (sic), the next few months go.”

You can read his full comments in the tweet below.

Andrew Berry still not budging on Baker Mayfield, at least publicly pic.twitter.com/ekNH09hq2E — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) March 29, 2022

It seems like the Browns are setting the stage for Mayfield to potentially still be on the team in 2022. There’s still a chance Deshaun Watson gets hit with a suspension, and that means the team would need a solid option to step in and play under center.

Seeing as how Mayfield has been a starter in the NFL for several seasons, he’d obviously be the best option to play if Watson misses time.

Baker Mayfield’s Future With The Browns Gets A Huge Update, And He Won’t Be Happy https://t.co/V51NZ0GeOd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 18, 2022

Hell, Baker Mayfield would be the best backup in the NFL by a considerable margin. It sounds like the Browns are very well aware of that fact, and are prepared to keep him if that’s what it comes to.

Even if Watson only misses four to six games, that alone is probably worth keeping Mayfield around. If you split those games, you’re still in the playoff hunt. If you lose them all with some other backup QB, your season is probably cooked.

Baker Mayfield’s Job Security With The Cleveland Browns Gets A Huge Update https://t.co/IlHcxBByrW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 17, 2022

It should be interesting to see how it all shakes out, but again, life in the NFL is often unpredictable.