The Texans Trade Deshaun Watson To The Browns

Deshaun Watson has been traded to the Cleveland Browns.

The Texans announced Friday night that they traded the superstar dual-threat quarterback to the Browns in return for multiple first round draft picks and more. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We have agreed to trade QB Deshaun Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick. Statement from GM Nick Caserio: — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) March 18, 2022

Watson confirmed the trade on his Instagram with a photo of himself wearing a Browns uniform.

Welcome to life in the NFL! It’s always best to expect the unexpected and after chatter that Watson was off the table for Cleveland, he’s now headed to the Browns.

There’s no question it’s one of the craziest twists we’ve seen in recent NFL memory.

Deshaun Watson will be the new QB of the Cleveland Browns. A real thing. The #Browns will now trade Baker Mayfield. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

The biggest question now is what happens with Baker Mayfield, and as of Friday night, I’m not sure anyone has a good answer to what his future holds.

The Colts seem like an obvious fit, but you never know who might come calling.

From our breaking news segment: Baker Mayfield will now be traded. pic.twitter.com/vb03Ghd7pK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

There’s no doubt it’s been an insane 12 hours in the league, and that’s why we love NFL action.