Editorial

The Texans Trade Deshaun Watson To The Browns

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks on against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Deshaun Watson has been traded to the Cleveland Browns.

The Texans announced Friday night that they traded the superstar dual-threat quarterback to the Browns in return for multiple first round draft picks and more. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watson confirmed the trade on his Instagram with a photo of himself wearing a Browns uniform.

Welcome to life in the NFL! It’s always best to expect the unexpected and after chatter that Watson was off the table for Cleveland, he’s now headed to the Browns.

There’s no question it’s one of the craziest twists we’ve seen in recent NFL memory.

The biggest question now is what happens with Baker Mayfield, and as of Friday night, I’m not sure anyone has a good answer to what his future holds.

The Colts seem like an obvious fit, but you never know who might come calling.

There’s no doubt it’s been an insane 12 hours in the league, and that’s why we love NFL action.