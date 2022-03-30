Russell Westbrook Gets In A Bizarre Exchange With A Reporter After Losing To The Mavericks

Lakers star Russell Westbrook got in a weird exchange after losing to the Mavericks.

Following the 128-110 loss to Dallas, the talented guard was asked if anything was going to change with the team moving forward, and that's when things went off the rails.

Westbrook attempted to flip the question back to the reporter, and the whole thing was simply strange. You can watch the video from ESPN below.

It’s truly incredible how hard and fast the Lakers have fallen. They went from being one of the crown jewels of the league to being an absolute joke.

They’re 13 games under .500, LeBron doesn’t really seem to give a damn and Russell Westbrook is now quizzing journalists on what the team should do differently.

If this team isn’t a complete joke, I don’t know what is.

Also, if you’re 13 games under .500 and get triggered by a question like this, you should probably stop playing sports.

If you don’t want to get asked questions about what needs to change, don’t lose a bunch of games. It’s shockingly simple.

Of course, everyone is a diva in the NBA, and the Lakers are living proof of that fact.