The Lakers Trade For Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers have traded for Russell Westbrook.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski (who has blocked me on Twitter for some unknown reason), the Lakers and Wizards reached a deal late Thursday night to deal the star point guard. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Lakers and Wizards have agreed on the trade for Russell Westbrook, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2021

Shams Charania reported the Lakers are sending Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and a 2021 first round pick to the Wizards for Westbrook and a pair of second round picks.

The Wizards ended up trading the 2021 draft pick to the Pacers.

The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook, 2024 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and No. 22 tonight, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 30, 2021

Lakers star LeBron James and Westbrook both confirmed the news on their respective social media accounts.

Thank you DC! You welcomed my family and I with open arms from day one. Everyone from the front office, to the training staff, the coaches, my teammates, and the fans. I’m grateful y’all took a chance on me and supported me every step of the way. pic.twitter.com/wTvHQHPIOU — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) July 30, 2021

This is a gigantic trade, and there’s no other way to put it. The Lakers and LeBron needed some serious help this season, and that was crystal clear after they were bounced in the first round of the playoffs.

Now, Westbrook is arriving and the team now has three bonafide superstars in LeBron, Anthony Davis and the star guard.

Russell Westbrook is the most electric player in the NBA today and the STAPLES Center will be on fire next season!! 🔥🔥🔥 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 30, 2021

If you’re a fan of the Lakers, you have to be incredibly pumped right now.