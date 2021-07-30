Editorial

The Lakers Trade For Russell Westbrook

Mar 29, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after a three point basket against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Los Angeles Lakers have traded for Russell Westbrook.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski (who has blocked me on Twitter for some unknown reason), the Lakers and Wizards reached a deal late Thursday night to deal the star point guard. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Shams Charania reported the Lakers are sending Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and a 2021 first round pick to the Wizards for Westbrook and a pair of second round picks.

The Wizards ended up trading the 2021 draft pick to the Pacers.

Lakers star LeBron James and Westbrook both confirmed the news on their respective social media accounts.

 

This is a gigantic trade, and there’s no other way to put it. The Lakers and LeBron needed some serious help this season, and that was crystal clear after they were bounced in the first round of the playoffs.

Now, Westbrook is arriving and the team now has three bonafide superstars in LeBron, Anthony Davis and the star guard.

If you’re a fan of the Lakers, you have to be incredibly pumped right now.