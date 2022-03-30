Watch The Trailer HBO’s New Series ‘The Staircase’

HBO’s new series “The Staircase” looks outstanding.

The plot of the upcoming series, according to the trailer’s description, is, “Based on a true story, The Staircase explores the life of Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette).” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, fans are going to be in for a very dark and sinister ride.

Without spoiling anything, I can tell you all that the story of Michael Peterson is almost too crazy to believe. Calling it wild doesn’t do it nearly enough justice.

The man was accused of murdering his wife, and the legal situation that played out was nothing short of fascinating.

For those of you interested, there’s a stellar documentary on Netflix that chronicles the entire thing. If you’re a true crime junkie, it’s well-worth your time.

Now, Netflix is bringing people a series with Colin Firth about the tragic and troubling death of Kathleen Peterson.

After watching the preview, I’d say it looks pretty good. Also, I’m not going to weigh in on whether or not I think Michael Peterson did it. You guys can do your own research and figure it out for yourself. I’ll just say it’s a captivating situation.

First look at HBO Max’s ‘THE STAIRCASE’, starring Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Sophie Turner, Dane DeHaan and Odessa Young. pic.twitter.com/LhLYJ14xx4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 25, 2022

For those of you interested, you can catch “The Staircase” starting May 5 on HBO.