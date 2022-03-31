Pence Reveals Plan For How GOP Can Win Midterms

Former Vice President Mike Pence released the Republican policy platform Thursday ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The “Freedom Agenda” offers a framework for candidates throughout the 2022 election season, leading through to a potential 2024 presidential run by the former VP, The Washington Post reported. Traditional Republican platforms, such as increasing American energy production, rolling back regulations, and tax cuts are featured through the 28-page document, the outlet reported.

Modern issues facing Americans, such as protecting women’s sports and educational curriculum feature throughout the plan, The Washington Post reported.

“As important as it is for us to criticize and to confront and to be the loyal opposition,” Pence told reporters at a Republican Senate primary debate in Ohio on Monday, it is “absolutely of equal importance that we offer a positive, compelling vision built on our highest ideals and frankly the successes that we were able to demonstrate during our administration.”

While a majority of the agenda is focused on evoking optimism in America, the introduction published on the Advancing American Freedom (AAR) website, (Pence’s 501(c)4) argues that “American Freedom is under attack. Big Tech, Big Media, Big Government, and even Big Business have locked arms to advance a pernicious “woke” ideology designed to control the American people and destroy the American Dream.

“The ruling elites have never been more detached from the experiences of the average American – yet they have never worked harder to dictate what Americans can think, say, and do,” the AAR website continues.

More than 50 people contributed to the agenda, including former United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, former Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, senior counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway, former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, according to Fox News. The authors purposefully scripted the agenda to be digestible to all Americans, Pence aides told the outlet.

The agenda is broken down into three areas: American Leadership, American Opportunity, and American Culture, each of which is further broken down by separate headers and bulleted lists. (RELATED: DeSantis Blasts Biden’s ‘Dangerous Immigration Policies’ For Dayton Beach Murders)

Many of the areas and headers lead on from Pence’s work with former President Donald Trump. “In 48 months, the Trump-Pence Administration achieved the lowest unemployment, the highest household incomes, the most energy production, the most pro-American trade deals, the most secure border, and the strongest military in the history of the world,” the agenda reads.

Recent polls have shown that inflation and the economy are core concerns for Americans in the run-up to the 2022 midterms. COVID-19 is dropping to the bottom of worries in the U.S. Over 50% of voters said the economy and inflation should be the federal government’s top priority.

Polling suggests that Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have lost voters’ trust on these important issues heading into the 2022 midterms. A recent NRCC poll found that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is the most unpopular national Democratic politician with a favorable rating of just 34 percent.