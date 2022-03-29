EXCLUSIVE: Obtained NRCC Poll Shows Nancy Pelosi Is Most Unpopular Democratic Politician In US

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is the most unpopular national Democratic politician in the country, according to a National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) poll first obtained by the Daily Caller.

Pelosi is running for reelection and is not ruling out the possibility of trying to stay in leadership after 2022, despite an agreement on term limits for leadership positions. However, polling conducted by the NRCC shows her lack of support throughout the U.S.

Pelosi has a favorable rating of just 34%, while 58% of voters view her unfavorably. When the NRCC first asked about Pelosi’s favorability in February 2021, 41% of voters viewed her favorably. Compared to 52 percent of voters viewed her unfavorably. The polling shows a 13% drop in favorability in the last year as nearly 47% view Pelosi as “strongly unfavorable.”

The poll surveyed 1,000 registered likely voters from March 12-16, 2022. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1%.

Forty-four percent of respondents had a favorable opinion of President Joe Biden, while 53% had an unfavorable view. Vice President Kamala Harris had a 41% favorability rating and a 52% unfavorable one. But Pelosi beat them as the most unliked national Democrat.

In January, Pelosi announced she would run for reelection. Sources also told CNN that Pelosi is considering trying to stay in leadership after 2022, although House Democrats and Pelosi agreed to term limits for the top three Democratic leaders in the House. The agreement would stop her from another run at Speaker in 2022.

In late November, Pelosi sent a letter to donors and grassroots supporters saying House Democrats are poised to maintain a majority in 2022 and are preparing for victory despite a number of retirements and bad polling for Democrats. (RELATED: Pelosi Reportedly Planning To Run For Speaker Again Despite Saying This Would Be Last Term)

“Nancy Pelosi is the most toxic politician in the country. Every Democrat who has supported her agenda, which is every single one, is in for a rough campaign,” NRCC Spokesman Mike Berg told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Top House Democrats Decline To Say If They Would Support Pelosi As Leader After She Announces Reelection)

Pelosi has led House Democrats since 2003.