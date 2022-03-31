Conservative ‘The View’ Guest Says Kevin McCarthy ‘Will Never Be Speaker Of The House’

Conservative guest Tara Setmayer said Thursday on “The View” that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “will never be Speaker of the House.”

The hosts responded to McCarthy saying Republican North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn did “not tell the truth” about a purported orgy invitation and alleged hard drug use among anonymous members of Congress. Joy Behar called out the minority leader for remaining silent when Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made “an anti-Semitic remark.”

“He’s a wimp! Kevin McCarthy is a wimp. He’s afraid of his own base,” Setmayer said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said people “haven’t heard” McCarthy say much about Cawthorn or Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz facing sex allegations, which she noted they have both denied.

“He didn’t seem to care about Trump doing all of the things that he has done, he actually went to Mar-a-Lago and kissed his ring. He didn’t seem to care about Marjorie Taylor Greene, he doesn’t seem to care much about [Republican Colorado Rep.] Lauren Boebert,” Hostin said. “He doesn’t seem to care much about anything but all of a sudden he’s lost his trust in this young man.”

“It’s called politics,” Setmayer continued. “Kevin McCarthy has, every waking moment of his political life, has dreamed of being Speaker of the House. I am telling you right now, Kevin McCarthy will never be Speaker of the House because he will not get enough of the Republican base together to vote for him. He can’t lose the Putin-wing or the Trump-wing of the Republican Party, which is Marjorie Taylor Greene, Boebert, Matt Gaetz — they will stage a coup against him and he needs all of their votes.”

Setmayer claimed McCarthy is taking actions now so that he does not lose the moderate base of the Republican Party. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Hosts Get Into Heated Exchange Over Biden’s Build Back Better)

“What the hell is happening in this country?” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said. “What is it that we’re missing? Because I don’t remember ever having adults act this way … What is happening?”

Hostin then blamed former President Donald Trump for the “debasement of our culture,” to which Setmayer said it began in the 1990’s when being rewarded for bad behavior “spilled into politics.”