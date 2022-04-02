The Day Of The Final Four Is Officially Here

Ladies and gentlemen, the Final Four has officially arrived!

Starting at 6:09 EST, Kansas and Villanova will get the action underway on TBS and Duke vs. North Carolina will follow.

Not since the 2015 Final Four, when Wisconsin played a rematch against an undefeated Kentucky team, has a Final Four been this hyped.

It’s Coach K’s final season and he’s playing against his most bitter rival for a shot at the national title game. If you aren’t amped up to watch the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels, you might want to make sure you still have a pulse!

I truly have no idea what will happen in that game, but I hope that it’s a matchup that goes right down to the wire. A blowout in either direction wouldn’t be any fun.

For Coach K’s final game, we want pure carnage and adrenaline. Nothing would be better than the game ending on the final possession.

As for Kansas and Villanova, I hope like hell the Jayhawks win. If they do, I will, once again, win my bracket challenge. So, while I wouldn’t care about Kansas at any other point of the season, I’m all in on them now. Go, Kansas, go!

Make sure your beer is on ice, the grill is fired up and your boys are planning on where to meet up. This is what we train for, and I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds!