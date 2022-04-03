Violent Viral Video Allegedly Shows Massive Attack On Russian Forces In Ukraine

A video making the rounds online allegedly shows Russian forces in Ukraine getting lit up.

Watch the absolutely insane video.

A Ukrainian ATGM strike on a Russian vehicle.https://t.co/1JQC6AVPDC pic.twitter.com/hulbpm3xnS — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 3, 2022

As I’ve said too many times to count, the war footage coming out of Ukraine is nothing short of absolutely insane.

Whether it’s helicopters getting shot down or massive gun battles, we’ve seen it all at this point.

Insane Video Reportedly Shows Ukraine Obliterating A Russian Helicopter https://t.co/asBWM3ft3I — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 1, 2022

It’s also the latest reminder that Ukraine are fighting like absolute dogs to repel the Russian invasion. They’re refusing to roll over and just give up.

In fact, the Ukrainians are putting up as big of a fight as they can against Putin’s forces, and it’s very inspiring.

Ukraine is using every weapon at its disposal to hammer the Russian invaders. The only option on the table is to go full Red Dawn on the Russians and keep giving them hell! pic.twitter.com/91vS4JBiIk — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 21, 2022

