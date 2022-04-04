Hope Solo Addresses Recent Arrest, Says She’ll ‘Share The Facts In Due Time’

Hope Solo has broken her silence on her recent arrest.

The legendary American soccer player was recently arrested in North Carolina on charges of impaired driving, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse after she was allegedly found passed out in her car in a Walmart parking lot with her kids, according to Buzzfeed News. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, she’s addressed the situation.

Legendary Athlete Arrested On Serious Charges https://t.co/aW05rMYzm4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 2, 2022

Solo shared a message on Instagram about the situation and wrote in part, “We will be able to share the facts in due time. In the meantime, our kids are enjoying the NC sun, eating popsicles and playing on our property. Life can be tough, but these are truly the moments that matter.”

You can read her entire message below.

As always, Solo has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here, and we should all be thankful for it.

She also clearly feels that facts are going to back her up to some degree. If she didn’t, she wouldn’t have put out this statement.

When you write “we will be able to share the facts in due time,” it certainly sounds like there’s more to the story than what the public is being told.

It should be interesting to see what information comes out about her arrest down the stretch.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest info on Solo’s arrest as we have it.