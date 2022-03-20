Kanye West Pulled From Grammy’s Due To ‘Concerning Online Behavior’

Kanye West has been barred from performing at the Grammy Awards on April 3 due to his “concerning online behavior,” his rep told The Blast.

Even though the 44-year-old rapper has been nominated for five Grammys including best rap song for “Jail” and Album of the Year for “Donda,” his team received a phone call Friday saying he won’t be able to perform, The Blast reported.

BREAKING: Kanye West has been pulled from performing at the upcoming Grammy’s‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/WTisE5iGnu — RapTV (@raptvcom) March 19, 2022

The decision was partly made after West was suspended from Instagram for using a racial slur against Trevor Noah, the host of the Grammys, after the TV presenter commented on the rapper’s public interactions with Kim Kardashian, West’s ex-wife, according to The Blast

“What she’s going through is terrifying to watch,” Noah said on The Daily Show. “What we’re seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her.”

On the Kim-Kanye-Pete situation and the potential danger women face when trying to leave a partner. pic.twitter.com/e8A42fLN6J — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 19, 2022

After West had used the racial slur, Noah responded, “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain … Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.”

In late 2021, West created a music video showing him burying a clay version of comedian Pete Davidson, Kardashian’s new boyfriend.

After West criticized Kardashian for her parenting choices, including allowing their daughter North on TikTok, Davidson called Kardashian “the best mother he’s ever met” and then criticized West’s parenting style. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Kanye West After He Claims Daughter’s On TikTok Against His Will)

Davidson offered to meet up with Kanye in Los Angeles via text, and when West asked where he was, he sent a photo sticking his tongue out and said “in bed with your wife.”

“Happy to see you’re out [of] the hospital and rehab,” West replied, according to People. Davidson said, “Same here. It’s wonders what those places will do when you get help. You should try it.”