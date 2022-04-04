Passenger Arrested For Allegedly Masturbating Multiple Times On Plane

A Southwest passenger was arrested Saturday and faces federal charges for masturbating at least four times on a flight from Seattle to Phoenix.

The passenger, Antonio Sherrodd McGarity, was charged with committing a “lewd, indecent, or obscene” act, according to the criminal complaint, first obtained by the Daily Beast.

Exclusive: Southwest Airlines passenger facing federal charges for masturbating four times on flight from Seattle to Phoenix on Saturday https://t.co/cGrigjkg7Z — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 4, 2022



“McGarity exposed his penis and masturbated while in view of a female passenger sitting next to him,” the complaint reads. “At some point during the flight, McGarity fell asleep and the female witness got up and advised the flight crew about the incident. She was moved to another seat on the aircraft.”

The female witness reportedly began videoing the incident. (RELATED: Passenger On Southwest Flight Facing Federal Charges After Allegedly Urinating in Aisle)

After he was arrested, McGarity told the police he asked the female witness if it would be all right if he masturbated, according to the complaint. She reportedly answered, “it really doesn’t matter.” He said he thought it was “kind of kinky” and “did not think the female witness was uncomfortable with him masturbating,” the complaint reads. He then allegedly masturbated throughout the flight four separate times.

Southwest Airlines is enforcing a lifetime ban on McGarity, according to the Daily Beast.