Man Brutally Beaten With Brick In NYC Attack

A 60-year-old man was brutally beaten with a brick at approximately 3:00 p.m. March 31 during an attack in Harlem, according to NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Video shared Monday by NYPD Crime Stoppers showed a man entering the frame before hitting the victim with a brick until the victim fell to the ground. It is believed that the 60-year-old victim confronted a woman for allegedly stealing packages from a building near the intersection of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and West 132nd Street, The New York Post reported, citing the police. After a brief exchange, the woman reportedly left but soon came back with the suspect and another person, according to the outlet.

🚨WANTED for an ASSAULT: On 3/31/22 at approx. 3PM, in front of 2245 7 Ave @NYPD32PCT Manhattan. The suspect hit a 60 year-old male victim with a brick & then punched him causing severe injuries. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS Reward up to $3,500. pic.twitter.com/5AmZx7gteu — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 5, 2022

The suspect could be seen in the video hitting the 60-year old victim with a brick near a parked vehicle and then repeatedly punching him before passersby began to notice what was unfolding. (RELATED: Video Shows Man Attacking Woman By Shoving Human Feces In Her Face On Subway Platform)

After the altercation, the woman could be seen seemingly holding up her phone up towards the victim, while the suspect appeared to retrieve something from the ground before leaving the scene, as seen in the NYPD Crime Stoppers video.

The victim, who suffered lacerations, went to Harlem Hospital for treatment. He was in stable condition, according to the NY Post. There have not been any arrests at this time, the outlet noted.