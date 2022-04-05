Viral Video Shows Absurd Brawl Outside Of A McDonald’s

A video of a massive fight is blowing up on Twitter.

In a video tweeted by @markjmcdonough, a large group of people were involved in a massive brawl outside of a McDonald’s, and it was one of the most insane altercations we’ve ever seen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Early in the action, a man was drilled by a car, and all hell broke loose after that. You can watch the chaos unfold in the video below.

Meanwhile at the McDonald’s in Dorchester pic.twitter.com/GzIEXp36Jq — Mark (@MarkJMcDonough) April 3, 2022

I’m truly at a loss for words right now. I have no idea how to describe what the hell happened. It appeared like a normal day and then it wasn’t.

A dude was hit by a car! He was trying to get on his scooter and a vehicle hammered him! I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like that before.

Here’s some free life advice. If you ever find yourself brawling outside of a McDonald’s, I think it’s safe to say things have gone very wrong.

People who are happy and living normal lives don’t get into huge fights outside of fast food restaurants. They just don’t!

Yet, these guys didn’t even hesitate before hitting someone with a vehicle and throwing punches. It was an utterly insane situation from start to finish.

Learn to make better decisions, folks. Learn to make much better decisions.