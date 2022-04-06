Editorial

REPORT: Lonzo Ball Buys Incredible Mansion For $7.3 Million

Lonzo Ball (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball has reportedly bought a massive mansion.

According to Front Office Sports, the talented guard has purchased a 6,200 square foot mansion for $7.3 million outside of Los Angeles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see photos of the estate, which includes six bedrooms, in the tweet below. It’s a gorgeous place.

As you all know, I’m a huge fan of real estate and could talk for hours about mansions and big houses. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been obsessed with big houses.

Over the years, I’ve seen a lot of big estates, and this one from Lonzo Ball is definitely among the best.

That house is a beast and that’s putting it lightly.

Now, is it worth $7.3 million? That’s only for Lonzo to decide, and clearly, he thinks it was worth dropping the cash.

 

Real estate in major cities isn’t always cheap, and if you want to live the Hollywood lifestyle, you’re going to have to spend some cash.

If you have the money and want a big place, you certainly could do much worse than the place Lonzo has landed.

Let us know in the comments how much money you’d be willing to spend on a big estate.