Lonzo Ball Says His Big Baller Brand Shoes Were Awful

Lonzo Ball wasn’t a huge fan of playing in his own custom shoes made by the Big Baller Brand.

A bunch of noise was made when LaVar Ball and Lonzo dropped the ZO2s when he was drafted by the Lakers, but he didn’t play in them for long. The reason? Well, they were apparently awful.

“Those ZO2s I was playing in, they was not ready … If you literally had my shoes from those games, they just exploded, bro,” the oldest Ball brother said during a recent appearance on the “LightHarted” podcast.

You can watch his full comments below.

Ever wonder why @ZO2_ switched up his shoes every game during summer league rookie year? LightHarted gives you the exclusive look . Presented by @venmo FULL VIDEO HERE: https://t.co/aGZsTg5mZD pic.twitter.com/qq03jqZdRY — LightHarted Podcast (@lighthartedpod) September 4, 2019

I appreciate Lonzo’s honesty. I think everybody knew those shoes and the whole BBB shtick wouldn’t last for a long time.

The truth of the matter is that an NBA player isn’t going to risk injury just to wear some trash shoes to promote a brand. (RELATED: Pelicans Trade Anthony Davis To The Lakers For Lonzo Ball And More)

One bad fall or ACL tear and you’ll learn real quick it wasn’t worth it at all. The fact he tried to play in them at all is honestly a bit shocking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonzo Ball (@zo) on Jul 17, 2019 at 5:27pm PDT

Now, Lonzo is with the Pelicans and should be in for a big year running around with Zion Williamson on the court.

Those two could do some very special things, and he’ll be wearing good shoes from start to finish this time around. No more time for gimmicks and antics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonzo Ball (@zo) on Aug 18, 2019 at 5:36pm PDT

It’s kind of funny LaVar hyped those things to no end, and his own son has admitted they were absolute trash.

That’s the kind of honesty money just can’t buy.