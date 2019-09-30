Lonzo Ball Says He’s ‘Controlling Everything’ With His Career

Lonzo Ball seemed to take a shot at his father LaVar with some recent comments.

LaVar is infamous for being very controlling in the lives of his children. Lonzo and LaMelo are both incredibly successful basketball players, and you could credit LaVar for part of that. However, the New Orleans Pelicans guard is done letting his father control his life. (RELATED: NBA Executive Sees LaMelo Ball As The Potential Number 1 Pick In The 2020 Draft)

The oldest Ball brother said the following on the “The Woj Pod,” according to The Spun:

What makes it easier is I’m controlling everything now. You really can’t tell me what to do. It’s my life, my career. I’m making all the decisions now. I chose to go to (Creative Artists Agency). I think me becoming my own man is going to make it easier, honestly.

This is a smart move from Lonzo. He needs to get away from his father’s controlling grip at this point of his career.

LaVar has done enough. Now, it’s time for the oldest Ball brother to do his own thing. His time with the Lakers was a circus, and his father was a large part of the reason why.

It’s time for a fresh start with the Pelicans, and LaVar should be left behind in Los Angeles.

Lonzo is an incredibly talented basketball player, and he’s going to have an incredibly successful career. However, he can’t do that if his father is always looming over him.

It’s time for Lonzo to break out of the shell, be in complete control and make his own decisions. The time for daddy’s oversight needs to be over.

Zion Williamson and the former UCLA star should make some major noise this season. Let’s just hope the era of LaVar is officially done.