Viral Video Allegedly Shows A Russian Tank Getting Obliterated

An incredible viral video allegedly shows a Russian tank in Ukraine getting obliterated.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, an alleged Russian tank got annihilated, and the video needs to be seen to be believed.

It appeared like an anti-tank weapon was fired and then a massive explosion could be seen. Give it a watch below.

Video of a Ukrainian strike on a Russian tank in Luhansk from Ukraine’s 57th Motorized Brigade. Possible NLAW strike.https://t.co/c9s3n3Y7RR pic.twitter.com/k3uQAdACcj — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 6, 2022

Once again, we have another crazy video out of Ukraine, and at this point, nobody should be surprised by the content we’re seeing.

Every single day, we get another wild video of the Ukrainians fighting like hell against the Russian invaders, and every post we see is a reminder they don’t plan on going down without a fight.

I have no idea how this war will end, but there’s no doubt the resistance the Ukrainians have put up has been incredibly inspiring.

A lot of people expected Kyiv to fall in a matter of days after Putin’s forces rolled over the border. Not only did that not happen, it looks like it’s no longer even a realistic option for the Russians.

Props to the Ukrainians for fighting like absolute dogs against Putin, and make sure to keep checking back for the latest war footage as we have it.