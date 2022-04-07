Vulnerable Senate Democrat Opposes Ending Title 42

Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock spoke out Thursday against the Biden administration ending Title 42, a public health measure enabling law enforcement to deport illegal immigrants to their home country due to COVID-19.

Warnock released a statement regarding his stance on Title 42, adding that the Biden administration should put out an outline on how to deal with the southern border crisis once Title 42 is lifted, Fox News reported.

“Senator Warnock believes in protecting the humanity of migrants at the border, but before this policy is rescinded, the Administration should present a plan for how it will ensure our border security has the manpower, infrastructure, humanitarian and legal resources they need to prevent this policy change from making an already dire humanitarian situation worse,” A spokesperson for Warnock said, according to Fox News.

Warnock is facing a challenge for his Senate seat this November from Republican candidate Herschel Walker. Walker leads by 1.6 points on average in recent polls. If Walker were to unseat Warnock in Georgia, Republicans could take control of the Senate. (RELATED: Herschel Walker Miles Ahead In Georgia’s GOP Senate Primary, Poll Shows)

Republicans have opposed ending Title 42 as a measure for strengthening border security. Some Democrats have come out with their Republican colleagues to oppose end Title 42 as well.

Warnock and other vulnerable Dems have been pushing back on the Title 42 moves https://t.co/ApCrE3fxbd — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 7, 2022

Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, among others, broke ties with the Biden administration regarding Title 42 citing that ending the public health measure would worsen the situation at the southern border.

According to Fox News, Tester said in a letter to homeland secretary Mayorkas that “ending Title 42 is expected to cause a significant increase of migration to the United States and put more pressure on an already broken system.”

“We are already facing an unprecedented increase in migrants this year, and that will only get worse if the Administration ends the Title 42 policy,” Manchin said, according to the outlet. “We are nowhere near prepared to deal with that influx.”