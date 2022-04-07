Watch The Sinister Trailer For HBO’s Upcoming Limited Series ‘We Own This City’

HBO’s upcoming limited series “We Own This City” looks incredible.

The plot of the series, according to HBO’s official page for the show, is, “We Own This City is a six-hour, limited series chronicling the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. It examines the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, the series will be incredibly dark and a shot of adrenaline straight to the heart. Fire it up below.

Does this series look awesome or does it look awesome? Now, I’m not going to spoil the true story for anyone, but if you search on Google, it’s not hard to find at all.

In fact, as anyone who lives in the area knows, the problems within the Baltimore Police Department are notorious. Now, that’s not to say most of the cops aren’t good people. The overwhelming majority are, but there are also some bad apples.

Those bad apples have caused major issues, and it looks like “We Own This City” will shine a light on a few of the officers who chose the wrong path.

Furthermore, we know HBO nails home runs when it comes to police dramas. Look no further than “True Detective” or “The Wire” for proof of that fact.

While we haven’t seen any of “We Own This City” just yet, it certainly looks like it will meet that high standard.

For those of you interested, you can check it out starting April 25.