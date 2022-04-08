Watch The Unnerving Trailer For Netflix’s Upcoming Series ‘Conversations With A Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes’

Netflix’s upcoming series “Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes” looks incredibly sinister.

The plot of the limited series, which consists of three episodes, is as follows:

Serial killer John Wayne Gacy was an aspiring politician, beloved local contractor, and part-time clown-for-hire who murdered 33 young men between 1972 and 1976. The majority of his victims were found buried under his house, in the quiet northwest suburbs of Chicago. Fifty years later, DNA scientists are still trying to identify all of his victims, but thanks to 60 hours of unearthed audio between Gacy and his defense team, we have fresh perspective on the narcissistic mindset of the murderer and a deeper understanding of how he operated for so long with impunity. The second installment in an ongoing series from filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes), this three-part documentary also features new interviews with key participants – some of whom have never talked before, including gut-wrenching testimony from one of Gacy’s survivors – all in search of answers to a crucial question: How was a public figure like Gacy able to get away with murder for so long?

Does that get you a little interested? Well, just wait until you watch the unnerving preview.

For those of you who don’t know or might not be old enough to have learned about it, John Wayne Gacy is one of the worst serial killers in American history.

He was as evil and sadistic as they come. He brutalized people and committed murders that are beyond description. I won’t ruin his fate for all of you, but a Google search will give you an answer about how he met his end in a matter of seconds.

What I will say is that Netflix is the best in the game when it comes to documentaries like this. The streaming giant’s documentary about Ted Bundy and his tapes was nothing short of absolutely exceptional.

Now, Netflix is looking to smash another home run with “Conversations With A Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes.”

For those of you interested, and you should be, you can catch it on Netflix starting April 20!