Watch Chad Michael Murray In The Trailer For ‘Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman’

The trailer has dropped for the upcoming movie “Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman.”

Chad Michael Murray will star as the infamous serial killer in the upcoming film, and it doesn’t look too bad, judging from the first trailer. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give it a watch below.

For those of you who don’t know, Murray used to be a huge star back in the day on “One Tree Hill.” That was the major teenage show on TV when I was a kid.

Was it a great show? Not really, but it was entertaining at times with Murray leading the way for the early seasons.

Now, he’ll play one of the greatest serial killers to ever live. If that doesn’t grab your interest, then I’m not sure what to tell you.

Also, what is up with all these Ted Bundy movies these days?

This is at least the third movie about the serial killer over the past few years. Netflix had a documentary and one with Zac Efron, Elijah Wood has one coming out and we now have “Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman” with Chad Michael Murray.

There’s apparently a major market for Bundy content these days.

For those of you interested, you can catch “Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman” starting August 16.