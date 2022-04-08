Lions Coach Dan Campbell Doesn’t Think You Need An Elite Quarterback To Win In The NFL

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has a very bizarre outlook on quarterback play in the NFL.

Pretty much everyone agrees that you need an incredible gunslinger under center in order to win in a major way in the NFL. After all, if you look at the teams that tend to win the Super Bowl, they all have solid QBs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For reasons I don’t understand, Campbell doesn’t think it’s the most important thing on a team!

“No, I don’t think you need that. I think that those guys like that are obviously, they’re special. And they certainly can give you a better chance. But no, I don’t believe you have to have one of those guys to have sustained success,” Campbell said when discussing whether or not you need an elite QB to win, according to the Detroit Free Press.

I like Dan Campbell a lot as a coach, but this outlook is incredibly troubling. It’s a massive red flag if I’ve ever seen one. He doesn’t think you need an elite quarterback to win in the NFL?

What the hell is he talking about? Again, I like Campbell but this is legit unhinged thinking.

Name the last team in the past decade to cruise to a Super Bowl that didn’t have a future hall of famer under center? The only one that comes to mind is the Philadelphia Eagles when Nick Foles was starting when Carson Wentz was hurt.

All the other teams had great passers. So, again, what the hell is Campbell talking about?

Campbell might want to adjust his thinking or the Lions are in big trouble down the stretch.